Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Apache worth $22,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 189.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache opened at $44.17 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

