Analyzing Porter Bancorp (PBIB) & American National BankShares (AMNB)

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIB) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Porter Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of American National BankShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Porter Bancorp and American National BankShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given American National BankShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porter Bancorp and American National BankShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porter Bancorp $42.38 million 2.11 $38.45 million N/A N/A American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.59 $15.24 million $2.07 19.69

Porter Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American National BankShares.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Porter Bancorp does not pay a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Porter Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porter Bancorp and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porter Bancorp 89.19% 11.85% 0.70% American National BankShares 23.11% 10.15% 1.18%

Summary

American National BankShares beats Porter Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. Porter Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of February 21, 2018, it operated 26 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Virginia and North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

