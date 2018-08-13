Analyzing Nokia Oyj (NOK) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ViaSat does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nokia Oyj and ViaSat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 1 8 6 0 2.33 ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. ViaSat has a consensus target price of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given ViaSat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViaSat is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and ViaSat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.12 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.11 ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.22 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -69.21

ViaSat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia Oyj. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj -4.56% 9.10% 3.64% ViaSat -5.58% -3.99% -2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats ViaSat on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

