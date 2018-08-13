Analyzing Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) & Altice USA (ATUS)

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NYSE: ATUS) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C alerts:

49.4% of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A Altice USA 19.65% -5.21% -0.69%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Altice USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altice USA $9.33 billion 1.37 $1.52 billion $0.02 864.50

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Altice USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C 0 4 1 0 2.20 Altice USA 0 2 17 1 2.95

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.97%. Altice USA has a consensus price target of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 52.42%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Summary

Altice USA beats Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice Europe N.V. was previously known as Altice USA, Inc. As a result of its separation from Altice N.V., Altice Europe N.V. changed its name. Altice Europe N.V. operates independently of Altice N.V. as of June 8, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.