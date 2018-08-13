Analyzing Dorian LPG (LPG) and Safe Bulkers (SB)

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and Safe Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.68 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -12.50 Safe Bulkers $148.03 million 2.16 -$84.67 million ($0.16) -19.69

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -23.51% -4.88% -2.73% Safe Bulkers 11.47% 21.84% 9.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 1 3 2 0 2.17

Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

