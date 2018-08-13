Analyzing Agilysys (AGYS) and KEYW (KEYW)

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agilysys and KEYW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00 KEYW 0 3 4 0 2.57

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. KEYW has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than KEYW.

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -5.59% -6.54% -4.52% KEYW -0.52% -1.47% -0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of KEYW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and KEYW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $127.36 million 2.95 -$8.35 million ($0.37) -43.11 KEYW $441.59 million 0.86 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -16.93

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KEYW. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KEYW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

