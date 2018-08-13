Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 13th (AGR, AIT, ALNY, ALXN, AR, BAYN, BAYRY, CDK, CENT, CQP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 13th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Get Avangrid Inc alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

was upgraded by analysts at Wellington Shields from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Quarter adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Also, revenues in the reported quarter outpaced the same by 2%. Going forward, Applied Industrial expects that sturdier segmental performance and acquisition benefits will continue to drive its revenue growth trajectory. Also, profitability in the upcoming quarters is expected to rally on the back of the company’s margin-improvement moves and greater operational excellence. Furthermore, the company remains on track to augment its shareholders’ remuneration over time.”

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Alnylam and the FDA announced Friday the approval of Onpattro for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hATTR. Mgmt guided for drug to be available today. WAC price is $450,000/yr and mgmt estimates average net price $345,000/yr. Because the label is focused on polyneuropathy, we assume penetration of the PN (only polyneuropathy symptoms) and Mixed (both cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy symptoms) subsets, but not the cardiomyopathy subset of the hATTR patient population. Nevertheless, given the impressive efficacy seen in the Phase 3 APOLLO trial, we expect the drug to be an attractive and competitive option for PN +Mixed patients. Reiterate BUY. Our enthusiasm for the stock is still primarily driven by the RNAi platform, which we expect to produce several more differentiated drugs going forward.””

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexion topped earnings and sales estimates in the second quarter. Alexion's blockbuster drug Soliris continues to perform well. The FDA approval for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication has boosted sales further. Strensiq and Kanuma — are doing well too.The prospects of ALXN1210 looks good too given the positive data from the switch study and in treatment-naïve patients. Alexion recently submitted a BLA to the FDA for ALXN1210. Since the submission is for a rare disease using a priority review voucher, the BLA is entitled to an eight-month review by the FDA instead of the standard 12-month review. Meanwhile, the Wilson deal will strengthen Alexion’s rare disease pipeline with a late-stage candidate, WTX101 for the treatment of Wilson disease. Shares of the company have performed better than the industry in the year so far. However, the company relies heavily on Soliris for growth. Pricing is likely to impact sales.”

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We believe the quarter should meet adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA expectations based on the positive benefits of the company’s ongoing transformation plan.””

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We view Athenex’s compounded vasopressin launch today as more headline risk than an actual financial hit to Endo’s near-term results. We expect Endo to restart litigation with FDA regarding compounding guidance and we’d also expect patent litigation against Athenex that could potentially enjoin sales of the compounded product. While ENDP shares have had strong momentum of late, we remain concerned that little events like these – along with broader opioid and product litigation – could dent that momentum. As such, we maintain our HOLD rating on ENDP shares.””

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EnerSys’ first-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 4.5% from the year-ago tally. Notably, the company’s earnings are being hurt by a steep rise in commodity costs. In addition, the company is undertaking multiple long-term investments to boost growth. However, these efforts are expected to impact the company’s gross profit percentage adversely in the near term. Also, over the past several quarters, rising cost of goods sold has remained a major concern for the company, which may continue hurting its margins. This apart, the company is facing a stiff competitive environment, and is vulnerable to uncertain economic conditions. “

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “HOLX filed an 8-K this morning announcing it is suspending the marketing and distribution of its TempSure Vitalia handpieces and single-use probes. This is in response to an FDA public statement issued on 7/30/18 expressing concerns for vaginal rejuvenation” procedures using energy-based devices and a letter to HOLX from the FDA regarding its MonaLisa Touch laser product (we note that the letter did not mention Vitalia). The 8-K notes that HOLX had included ~$7M of revenue from Vitalia in its F4Q18 guidance or ~0.9% of our current estimate. The revenue impact could be higher than this in F4Q18 depending on how many returns of unused Vitalia products it receives, however.””

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We believe the company will continue to see the benefit from the positive economic trends within the CMC segment and its recent acquisitions. KOP is strategically focused on transforming its wood technology business that holds more attractive growth and profitability characteristics. The price target incorporates a blended 14x P/E multiple and 9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on our FY/18 estimates.””

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at National Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The analysts wrote, “We have a MARKET PERFORM investment rating on the shares. Company Description Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Ritchie Bros. Financial Services, and Mascus. Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros.””

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Swann. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA). Roth Capital issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taubman Centers’ second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of 87 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Yet, the company experienced lower occupancy during the quarter. Notably, its diligent restructuring initiatives have the capacity to support growth over the long term. However, its performance in the near term is anticipated to be affected by the choppy retail real estate environment. In fact, with a rapid shift in customers’ shopping preferences and growing online purchases, mall traffic continues to suffer. These have made retailers reconsider their footprint and eventually opt for store closures. This is expected to impact demand for retail space at Taubman’s shopping centers. Also, hike in interest rates, unfavorable foreign currency movements and shareowner activism escalate its risks. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.