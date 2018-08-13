Analysts Set GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Price Target at $20.69

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.97.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 165,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 343,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 96,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 838,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

GasLog traded down $0.20, hitting $16.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 3,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,670. GasLog has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.