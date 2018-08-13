Analysts Set Expectations for Cision Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CISN)

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cision’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CISN. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Cision stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Cision has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,046,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,925,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,888,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 338.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth approximately $30,572,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

