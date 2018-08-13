Analysts Set BlackBerry Ltd (BB) PT at $11.91

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Vetr upgraded BlackBerry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.52 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,977. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

