Analysts Set Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Price Target at $19.75

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Attunity alerts:

NASDAQ:ATTU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 441,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,263. The company has a market cap of $399.51 million, a PE ratio of -60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.73. Attunity has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Attunity by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Attunity by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.