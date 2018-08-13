Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NuStar Energy (NS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2018 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NuStar has successfully weathered crude's historic decline through its large and diverse asset portfolio that provides highly certain cash flows. Other positive attributes include its investment grade rating and strong track record for distribution growth. Further, the partnership acquired Dallas-based private pipeline company, Navigator Energy Services, which marks the partnership’s entry into the Permian Basin and is likely to boost its revenue. However, NuStar's reduced investor payout is a worrying sign. Investor sentiment took a further beating after the partnership reduced its quarterly distribution as part of the impending merger with its general partner. We are also concerned about the partnership’s high leverage. As such, we see NuStar units performing in line with the broader market.”

8/8/2018 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuStar has successfully weathered crude's historic decline through its large and diverse asset portfolio that provides highly certain cash flows. As it is, NuStar’s fee-based transportation and storage assets make it less susceptible to commodity price weakness. Other positive attributes include its investment grade rating and strong track record for distribution growth. Further, the partnership's entry into the prolific Permian Basin should boost revenue and improve distributable cash flow, while the impending merger with its general partner will lower cost of capital. Consequently, we think NuStar offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

7/17/2018 – NuStar Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

7/11/2018 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE:NS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.13. 64,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,577. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.64. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.32 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 11.32%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey bought 413,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares in the company, valued at $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,149,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,173,000 after buying an additional 1,417,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,438,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after buying an additional 3,041,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,585,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

