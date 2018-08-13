Analysts Offer Predictions for Sienna Senior Living Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.75 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.92.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living opened at C$17.23 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$16.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$145.36 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

