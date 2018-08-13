Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Roku stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. Roku has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,820,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 4,261.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,339,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,318,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,216 shares of company stock valued at $41,217,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

