Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics opened at $14.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 8,078,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after buying an additional 2,825,055 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,135,000 after buying an additional 2,283,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,747,000 after buying an additional 919,006 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,934,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

