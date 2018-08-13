Analysts Expect SendGrid Inc (SEND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) will post $36.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year sales of $143.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $179.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $183.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SendGrid.

Get SendGrid alerts:

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $493,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $450,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SendGrid by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 854,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the fourth quarter valued at $16,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SendGrid by 172.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the second quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the second quarter valued at $5,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SendGrid opened at $33.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SendGrid has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SendGrid (SEND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.