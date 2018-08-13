Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $27.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.39 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $109.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.75 million to $109.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.69 million to $116.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,880. The company has a market cap of $537.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

