Analysts Expect Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Imax reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.93%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

In other Imax news, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $66,404.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $43,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,018 shares of company stock valued at $327,379. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Imax by 82.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Imax during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Imax by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Imax opened at $22.75 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Imax has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.70.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

