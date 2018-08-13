Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.39). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of EHTH traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,094. The firm has a market cap of $485.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,970.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $737,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,165,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 531,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in eHealth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

