Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

ASH stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ashland Global has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

