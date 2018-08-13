Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals opened at $148.59 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.45.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

