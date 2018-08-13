Analysts Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 20,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.71. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $106,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $2,767,820 in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 222.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.