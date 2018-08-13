Analysts Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.44 Million

Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report sales of $701.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.32 million and the lowest is $688.00 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $599.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.20. 47,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

