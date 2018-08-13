Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $173,908.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,010.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $526,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,546.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CRAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.56. 62,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,973. The firm has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.80. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. CRA International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

