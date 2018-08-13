Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.63. Charter Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 426.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.06. 1,326,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $405.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

