Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.63. Charter Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 426.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.06. 1,326,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $405.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply