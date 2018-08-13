Amyris Inc (AMRS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Buys 10,000 Shares

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,745.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. 666,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,915. The company has a market cap of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

