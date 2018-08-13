Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $889.70 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 928,260 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Home Depot worth $889,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $196.30 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.32.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

