Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals opened at $20.30 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,763,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.