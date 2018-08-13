Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.43. 2,435,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,155,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

