Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A Danone Sponsored ADR common stock N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods $551.83 million 0.12 $25.08 million N/A N/A Danone Sponsored ADR common stock $4.00 billion 11.85 $2.77 billion $0.88 17.47

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Amira Nature Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Amira Nature Foods has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amira Nature Foods does not pay a dividend. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amira Nature Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danone Sponsored ADR common stock 0 3 3 0 2.50

Amira Nature Foods presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 217.80%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Danone Sponsored ADR common stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Amira Nature Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock beats Amira Nature Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands. The company also provides coffee creamers and beverages under the Delight, Magicow, Dunkin Donuts, Land O Lakes, and SToK brands; and milk, cheese, organic snacks, and other organic dairy products under the Horizon brand; desserts under the Danette and Danissimo brands; and packaged salads and green vegetables, and fresh and frozen organic fruits, and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand. In addition, it offers specialized nutrition products for infants and young children to complement breast feeding under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Malyutka, and Dumex brands. Further, the company provides oral and tube feeding products for the dietary treatment of babies and children; liquid oral nutritional supplements; and hypoallergenic products for babies and children with dairy or multiple food protein allergies primarily under the Nutricia brand. Additionally, it offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water; and fruit juices and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. The company also markets its products under the Actimel, Tema, Taillefine, Ser, and Les 2 Vaches brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone SA in April 2009. Danone SA was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.

