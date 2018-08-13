Amigo (AMGO) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on Amigo in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price target for the company.

Get Amigo alerts:

LON:AMGO opened at GBX 284 ($3.68) on Thursday.

In other news, insider Richard Stanley Price sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £31,641.50 ($40,959.87).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.