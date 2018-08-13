Amigo (AMGO) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.53) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on Amigo in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price target for the company.
LON:AMGO opened at GBX 284 ($3.68) on Thursday.
