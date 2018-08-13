Amigo (AMGO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 335 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGO. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.53) price target for the company. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price target for the company.

Amigo opened at GBX 284 ($3.68) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com.

In other news, insider Richard Stanley Price sold 11,506 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £31,641.50 ($40,959.87).

