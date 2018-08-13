Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 2.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14,616.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 192,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,530.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,450. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

