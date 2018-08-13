Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics traded down $1.02, reaching $14.33, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 167,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,852. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 460.04%. equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,450 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $22,662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,090,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,845,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 745,704 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,738,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,509,000 after acquiring an additional 712,888 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,354,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.