Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,912 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,552,000 after buying an additional 199,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen opened at $194.42 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.