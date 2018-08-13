AMETEK (AME) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.16995613547 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

AMETEK opened at $75.88 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $230,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,480. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

