American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $115,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 165,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,646,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,618,521 shares of company stock worth $87,793,251. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $27.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

