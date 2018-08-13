Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,534 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,730,000 after buying an additional 1,736,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altria Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,737,000 after buying an additional 1,643,445 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Altria Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,604,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,500,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $80,168,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

NYSE:MO opened at $59.05 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

