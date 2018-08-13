Altcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,742.00 (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Altcoin token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00103993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Altcoin has a total market capitalization of $763,427.00 and $2,742.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Altcoin has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com . Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

