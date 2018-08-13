Alps Advisors Inc. Has $55.40 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,248 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of ONEOK worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,791 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,089,000 after purchasing an additional 888,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,797,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,806,000 after purchasing an additional 641,764 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,453,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK opened at $68.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.