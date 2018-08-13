Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,322 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $50,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,105,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,596 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,292,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,788,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,874,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $73.86 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $75.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

