Alliant Energy (LNT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. 30,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,149. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AT Bancorp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 13,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 26.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

