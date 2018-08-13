Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.25% of Alliance Data Systems worth $290,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 192,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $228.16 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $192.02 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

