Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth at Alliance Data remained a key strength, indicated by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should consistently drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, reducing net deferred tax liabilities and future cash tax, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23 on $8.2 billion revenues. The company has seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates move north in the last 30 days. However, rising debt level driving higher interest expenses, higher operating expenses eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.06.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $228.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,646 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

