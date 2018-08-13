Allergan plc (AGN) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Allergan worth $591,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Allergan by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Shares of Allergan opened at $184.00 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

