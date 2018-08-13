Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNA. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,144. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.32 and a quick ratio of 12.06.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 336,053 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

