Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $180.01 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.