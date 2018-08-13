Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985,639. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

