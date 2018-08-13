ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Holdings Increased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael raised its position in ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 1.81% of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,251,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 214,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 309,660 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH opened at $6.10 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. analysts anticipate that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.