Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group opened at $95.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $120.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

In other news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $188,799.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $53,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $592,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,907 shares of company stock valued at $279,659. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

